You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US-Japan trade deal progress likely in 'months': US official

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 6:53 AM

BP_Robert Lighthizer_200619_26.jpg
The testimony by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer comes a week before US officials are due to meet Japanese counterparts on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, according to Lighthizer.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Tokyo understands Washington's desire to negotiate greater access to the Japanese market and efforts to reach a new trade agreement should bear fruit soon, a top US trade official said Wednesday.

The testimony by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer comes a week before US officials are due to meet Japanese counterparts on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, according to Lighthizer.

He told a House of Representatives panel on taxes and trade that US farmers are now at a disadvantage in exporting to Japan, which has entered a new trade agreement with Europe and is also party to the Transpacific Partnership - giving Australian and Canadian exporters an advantage over the United States.

President Donald Trump withdrew from the TPP on his first full day in office in 2017, claiming it would have led to job losses and further erosion of US manufacturing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We understand the nature of this problem and we have to resolve it because if we don't these farmers are gonna lose that market, because of nothing they did, just because Japan gave more access to somebody else, and they may never get those markets back," Mr Lighthizer said in a second consecutive day of congressional testimony.

"And the Japanese understand completely our position and I'm hopeful that we'll have something resolved in the weeks and months ahead but there's an enormous amount of urgency."

During a meeting in Tokyo last month with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Mr Trump complained of the sizeable US trade deficit with Japan, which amounted to US$67.2 billion in goods last year.

Mr Trump expects to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit this week in an effort to rescue trade negotiations which appeared to collapse last month.

American officials accused their Chinese counterparts of backsliding in commitments made in the talks.

Mr Lighthizer said he was hopeful the talks could resume productively.

"My speculation is that some forces in China decided that they had gone too far, went out beyond their mandate," he said.

A 'CATASTROPHE' LURKS 

"I have trust and complete good faith in the people that I'm dealing with... My hope is we can get back on track."

If not, trade relations face the prospect of deteriorating drastically.

Mr Lighthizer's office is currently holding public hearings on plans to impose steep tariffs on $300 billion more in Chinese imports, or all remaining Chinese goods not currently subject to punitive duties.

He also said the United States hoped to resolve trade differences with India after terminating India's duty-free access benefits under the Generalised System of Preferences - a measure which took effect this month.

US officials accuse India of placing improper barriers to that country's market or US goods.

"It's a massive economy. It's only gonna get bigger and it's a great opportunity for a lot of American farmers and businesses," he said.

"Having said that, we have a series of problems with them... I have a new counterpart and I will talk with him in the next few days."

Mr Lighthizer is also currently in fraught talks with Democrats in the House of Representatives, who say in principle they favour approving the new United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement but have reservations over enforcement of Mexican labor laws, among other qualms.

Mr Lighthizer has pledged to help address these concerns but warned against excessive delays, saying the United States risks a "catastrophe" if the treaty is not ratified and that thousands of jobs were at stake.

AFP

Government & Economy

US Democrats say little gained as Trump ex-aide Hicks snubs lawmakers' questions

Trump gives tax cuts guru Laffer highest US civilian award

US says Saudis can do more after UN Khashoggi probe

New York to get one of world's most ambitious carbon reduction plans

Xi heads to North Korea to meet Kim ahead of Trump talks

Federal Reserve opens door to rate cut amid growing 'uncertainties'

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
4 Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals
5 Independent startup accelerator Accelerating Asia to close US$5m pre-seed VC fund in July

Must Read

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BP_Fed_200619_22.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve opens door to rate cut amid growing 'uncertainties'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening