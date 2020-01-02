US job cuts at lowest since July 2018 as labour market holds up

US employers last month announced the fewest job cuts since July 2018 as the labour market remained tight, though 2019 still turned out to be one of the decade's worst years for firings.

Job cuts totaled 32,843 in December, down 26 per cent from November and 25 per cent lower than a year earlier, according to a report Thursday from staffing firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.

"Confidence was high heading into the last month of the year," Andrew Challenger, vice president of the Chicago-based firm, said in a statement. "With some resolutions occurring in the trade war and strong consumer spending in the fourth quarter, companies appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach as we head into 2020."

The upbeat note caps a year in which the labour market held up despite uncertainty from the trade war and related faltering in the manufacturing sector. The unemployment rate in December probably remained at a half-century low of 3.5 per cent, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg before the final 2019 jobs report is issued on Jan 10.

For the full year, employers announced plans to cut 592,556 jobs, up 10 per cent from 2018 and the highest total since 2015, according to the report. Last year was the decade's third-highest for job cut announcements, trailing about 600,000 each in 2011 and 2015.

