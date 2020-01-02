You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US job cuts at lowest since July 2018 as labour market holds up

Thu, Jan 02, 2020 - 9:52 PM

file78aee86e76fw6ckp8ta.jpg
US employers last month announced the fewest job cuts since July 2018 as the labour market remained tight, though 2019 still turned out to be one of the decade's worst years for firings.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] US employers last month announced the fewest job cuts since July 2018 as the labour market remained tight, though 2019 still turned out to be one of the decade's worst years for firings.

Job cuts totaled 32,843 in December, down 26 per cent from November and 25 per cent lower than a year earlier, according to a report Thursday from staffing firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.

"Confidence was high heading into the last month of the year," Andrew Challenger, vice president of the Chicago-based firm, said in a statement. "With some resolutions occurring in the trade war and strong consumer spending in the fourth quarter, companies appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach as we head into 2020."

The upbeat note caps a year in which the labour market held up despite uncertainty from the trade war and related faltering in the manufacturing sector. The unemployment rate in December probably remained at a half-century low of 3.5 per cent, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg before the final 2019 jobs report is issued on Jan 10.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the full year, employers announced plans to cut 592,556 jobs, up 10 per cent from 2018 and the highest total since 2015, according to the report. Last year was the decade's third-highest for job cut announcements, trailing about 600,000 each in 2011 and 2015.

SEE ALSO

Treasury's Mnuchin to head US delegation to Davos conclave

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Indonesia floods leave nearly 30 dead, several missing

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

HSBC kicks off year with Hong Kong branches closed, vandalised

China halts British stock link over political tensions: sources

Asia's factories end 2019 with brighter outlook led by China

Indonesia's Dec inflation slows more than expected

BREAKING

Jan 2, 2020 09:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Cheung Woh, Willas-Array expect losses for current fiscal periods

TWO Mainboard-listed companies issued profit guidances on Thursday evening.

Jan 2, 2020 09:24 PM
Transport

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn

[BEIRUT] Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, a Lebanese...

Jan 2, 2020 09:10 PM
Energy & Commodities

Denmark sources record 47% of power from wind in 2019

[COPENHAGEN] Denmark sourced almost half its electricity consumption from wind power last year, a new record boosted...

Jan 2, 2020 08:46 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia floods leave nearly 30 dead, several missing

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's disaster agency warned Thursday of more deaths after torrential rains pounded the Jakarta...

Jan 2, 2020 08:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Trendlines in talks over potential exits for multiple portfolio firms

STARTUP incubator The Trendlines Group on Thursday said that it "is currently in discussions relative to potential ...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly