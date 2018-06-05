You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US job openings rise to record, exceeding number of unemployed

Tue, Jun 05, 2018 - 11:43 PM

file6u5xy3i2gdfy4djvcgc.jpg
US job openings unexpectedly rose to a fresh record in April, with vacancies increasingly exceeding the number of unemployed workers amid a robust labor market, Labor Department data showed Tuesday.

[WASHINGTON] US job openings unexpectedly rose to a fresh record in April, with vacancies increasingly exceeding the number of unemployed workers amid a robust labor market, Labor Department data showed Tuesday.

The gains reinforce the view that the economy is creating jobs at a pace that can absorb any remaining labor-market slack. The report follows data released last week that showed payrolls increased more than forecast in May, the unemployment rate fell to 3.8 per cent, matching April 2000 as the lowest since 1969, and wages also picked up.

March's upward revision made it the first time in data back to 2000 that vacancies exceeded the number of unemployed, a gap of 48,000. That difference grew to 352,000 in April and is poised to keep widening, as the number of unemployed dropped further in May, to 6.07 million.

Although it lags the Labor Department's other jobs data by a month, the JOLTS report adds context to monthly payrolls figures by measuring dynamics such as resignations, help-wanted ads and the pace of hiring.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The rise in openings in April was broad-based, led by professional and business services, the JOLTS report showed. Other gainers included manufacturing, trade and transportation, and leisure and hospitality.

There was 0.9 unemployed person per job opening, compared with 1.9 people when the last recession began at the end of 2007

In the 12 months through April, the economy created a net 2.4 million jobs, representing 66.1 million hires and 63.7 million separations.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

German service sector growth at 20-month low in May- Markit

Merkel sees new European bailout tool to handle future crises

Malaysian ex-PM's wife faces grilling over graft claims

Malaysian ex-PM's wife faces grilling over graft claims

Modi to woo voters with welfare plan for 500 million Indians

Editor's Choice

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

bp_spanishvillage_040618_74.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Real Estate

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
5 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-06-05T025000Z_236647601_RC13045C2B00_RTRMADP_3_GRAB-VENTURES-LAUNCH.JPG
Jun 5, 2018
Startups

Grab sets up arm to seek out next unicorn

2018-06-05T025000Z_236647601_RC13045C2B00_RTRMADP_3_GRAB-VENTURES-LAUNCH.JPG
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one

Jun 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance reaches indicative terms to place up to US$85m of shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening