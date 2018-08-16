You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US jobless claims fall for second straight week

Thu, Aug 16, 2018 - 9:23 PM

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell for a second straight week last week, suggesting no impact yet on the labour market from ongoing trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 212,000 for the week ended Aug 11, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the prior week was revised to show 1,000 more applications received than previously reported.

The claims data is being closely watched for signs of layoffs as a result of the Trump administration's protectionist trade policy, which has led to an escalating trade war with China and tit-for-tat import tariffs with other trading partners, including the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

While there have been reports of some companies either laying off workers or planning to as a result of the import duties, that is not yet evident in the claims data.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Economists say a robust economy is helping the labour market weather the trade storm. Companies are also reporting difficulties finding qualified workers, with the labour market viewed as being near or at full employment.

The economy grew at a 4.1 per cent annualised rate in the second quarter, the fastest in nearly four years and almost double the 2.2 per cent pace logged in the first three months of the year.

Claims dropped to 208,000 during the week ended July 14, which was the lowest reading since December 1969. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to 215,000 in the latest week.

The Labor Department said no states were estimated last week. The four-week moving average of initial claims, considered a better measure of labour market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, rose 1,000 last week to 215,500.

The claims report also showed the number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid dropped 39,000 to 1.72 million for the week ended Aug 4. The four-week moving average of the so-called continuing claims fell 8,000 to 1.74 million.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Company stamps not needed on govt forms from October

Taiwan bakery chain disappears from major Chinese food apps amid Tsai visit row

US hits Chinese and Russian firms over breach of North Korea sanctions

China nearly quadruples infrastructure approvals in July

Malaysia court rules Kim Jong Nam assassination trial can proceed

Editor's Choice

BT_20180816_ANGIPO16_3533376.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

Rush to beat cooling measures sends developers' sales to 16-month high

BT_20180816_YCTHAI16JPLF_3533457.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev to ramp up Vietnam operations

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
3 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-08-06T044616Z_1852675711_RC15C3FFBCC0_RTRMADP_3_HKEX-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forget HKEx; SGX carves out its own winning niche

nz-kei-150818.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies

Aug 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 16, 2018
Startups

Grab, Ping An form JV to deliver online healthcare services in South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening