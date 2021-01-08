US jobs recovery faltered in December amid virus surge

The US labour-market recovery faltered in December with the first decline in payrolls in eight months, as soaring coronavirus infections exacted a bigger toll on jobs and jeopardised the economy's progress.

Nonfarm payrolls decreased by 140,000 from the prior month and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.7 per cent, the Labor Department said Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey called for a 50,000 increase in employment and a jobless rate of 6.8 per cent.

