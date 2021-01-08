You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US jobs recovery faltered in December amid virus surge

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 9:53 PM

AK_usjl_0801.jpg
The US labour-market recovery faltered in December with the first decline in payrolls in eight months, as soaring coronavirus infections exacted a bigger toll on jobs and jeopardised the economy's progress.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The US labour-market recovery faltered in December with the first decline in payrolls in eight months, as soaring coronavirus infections exacted a bigger toll on jobs and jeopardised the economy's progress.

Nonfarm payrolls decreased by 140,000 from the prior month and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.7 per cent, the Labor Department said Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey called for a 50,000 increase in employment and a jobless rate of 6.8 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Indonesian clerics declare Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine halal

Eurozone unemployment falls despite virus fallout

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Japan's wages drop at double the pace expected by economists

Democrats inch toward second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

Singapore unemployment eases to 3.3% in November

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 10:04 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesian clerics declare Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine halal

[JAKARTA] A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech is deemed halal, or permissible under Islam, the Indonesian...

Jan 8, 2021 10:00 PM
Banking & Finance

Commerzbank to write off US$1.8b, lift bad loan reserve

[FRANKFURT] Commerzbank will write off the remaining US$1.8 billion in goodwill on its books and set aside more...

Jan 8, 2021 09:37 PM
Government & Economy

Eurozone unemployment falls despite virus fallout

[BRUSSELS] Unemployment in the Eurozone fell slightly in November despite the continuing economic shock of the...

Jan 8, 2021 08:27 PM
Consumer

British retail giant M&S logs sliding sales on virus

[LONDON] Retailer Marks and Spencer suffered a slump in overall trade ahead of Christmas as virus restrictions...

Jan 8, 2021 07:50 PM
Technology

UK's competition watchdog to probe Google's browser changes

[LONDON] UK's competition watchdog said on Friday it has launched an investigation into Google's proposals to remove...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

STI joins Asia rally, nears 3,000-level again

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for