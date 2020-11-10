You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US justice chief authorises probes into voting

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 9:38 AM

nz_barr_101149.jpg
US Attorney General William Barr gave federal prosecutors blanket authorisation on Monday to open investigations into voting irregularities, as President Donald Trump claimed that he lost the presidential election due to fraud.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US Attorney General William Barr gave federal prosecutors blanket authorisation on Monday to open investigations into voting irregularities, as President Donald Trump claimed that he lost the presidential election due to fraud.

Mr Barr, long a close defender of Mr Trump, stresed that his letter to US attorneys around the country was not an indication that the Justice Department had evidence yet of genuine cases.

But he unleashed the prosecutors from former restrictions on such probes, just as Republicans levelled claims of illegal voting and vote counting in several states, claims that still await solid evidence.

"Given that voting in our current elections has now concluded, I authorise you to pursue substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities prior to the certification of elections in your jurisdictions in certain cases," Mr Barr said in the letter.

"Such inquiries and reviews may be conducted if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual state."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Voting fraud investigations are normally the purview of individual states, which establish and police their own election rules.

Justice Department policy has been to hold back any federal involvement until vote tallies are certified, recounts completed and races concluded.

But Mr Barr told the attorneys that "practice has never been a hard and fast rule," and stressed that, if they see anything that could reverse the results of last Tuesday's election, they should pursue it.

"While serious allegations should be handled with great care, specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims should not be a basis for initiating federal inquiries," he wrote.

Mr Barr's order came as Mr Trump battles to reverse Democratic rival Joe Biden's narrow wins in several key states - Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona - that give Mr Biden enough electoral votes to win the overall presidential election.

The Trump campaign and the Republican party have filed or threatened legal actions in several of the states hoping to change the outcome with ballot disqualifications and recounts.

But so far their actions have gone nowhere, and state officials have challenged them to provide proof of allegations.

Mr Trump has reportedly pressured Mr Barr to get involved on his behalf even weeks before the election.

But the attorney general had disappeared from public view for several weeks, until Monday when he was seen meeting with Senate Majority Ledader Mitch McConnell.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australian business confidence jumps to 1-1/2 year highs

US surpasses 10m coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins

Trump refuses to concede, Biden leads on Covid-19

How will Joe Biden change life for US businesses?

US hits four more officials over Hong Kong freedoms

Britain pursues Brexit finance plan, door open to EU firms

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 09:41 AM
Funding

Edtech startup LingoAce raises US$6m led by Sequoia India

CHINESE language learning platform LingoAce has raised US$6 million in a Series A+ round led by Sequoia India, the...

Nov 10, 2020 09:40 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks begin Tuesday's session with big gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks surged again on Tuesday following news that a virus vaccine had proved to be hugely...

Nov 10, 2020 09:32 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open with big gains on vaccine hopes; STI up 2.5%

SINGAPORE shares surged at Tuesday's open after Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Monday night that their Covid...

Nov 10, 2020 09:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Bumitama 9M net profit jumps 48.8% on higher palm oil prices

BUMITAMA Agri Ltd has announced higher revenue and net profit for the first nine months of its 2020 fiscal year from...

Nov 10, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.10...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA pulls foreigner home buying price data, leaving gaps in market overview

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Sun goes down on Singapore's first solar power firm Sun Electric

Multiple lawsuits added up can be material so why does Oxley Holdings not disclose them?

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for