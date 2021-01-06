You are here

US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24-hour record: Johns Hopkins

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 10:27 AM

nz_medic_060154.jpg
The United States broke its own record for the number of daily deaths from Covid-19 yet again Tuesday, recording 3,936 fatalities in 24 hours, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins university.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States broke its own record for the number of daily deaths from Covid-19 yet again Tuesday, recording 3,936 fatalities in 24 hours, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins university.

The worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic also recorded 250,173 new...

