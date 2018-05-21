You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US looking for 'good deal' on Nafta: Mnuchin

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 6:03 AM

BP_Mnuchin_210518_19.jpg
US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, however, acknowledged that the sides, though working hard to get a deal, are still "far apart."
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States cares more about getting a good agreement than quickly concluding the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, the US Treasury secretary said Sunday.

An informal deadline came and went this week for reaching an agreement in time for the Republican-controlled Congress to approve it before the November 6 midterm elections.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Friday there was still "wiggle room" in the legislative calendar, giving negotiators a couple more weeks.

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, however, acknowledged that the sides, though working hard to get a deal, are still "far apart."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The president is more determined to have a good deal than he is worried about any deadline," Mr Mnuchin said on "Fox News Sunday." "Whether we pass it in this Congress or pass it in a new Congress, the president is determined that we negotiate Nafta," he added.

Mr Trump has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the trade agreement if a satisfactory deal cannot be reached.

He blames Nafta, which has molded trade between the United States, Mexico and Canada since 1994, for the loss of millions of US jobs and dislocations in the auto and other industries.

Despite the lack of a breakthrough, Mr Mnuchin said the administration was focused on getting an agreement.

"I can tell you I've been in contact with the finance ministers in both Canada and Mexico. President Trump and (Canadian Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau had a very good conversation.

"We are still far apart but we are working every day to renegotiate this agreement and that's what we are focused on," he said.

On Friday, Mr Trudeau said he was "feeling positive" a deal would be reached, saying, "It's right down to the last conversations."

He described trade in automobiles and auto parts as the last major sticking point in the negotiations to revamp the trade agreement. The United States wants to increase the amount of American content in cars eligible to receive duty-free treatment.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump to ask Justice Dept to look into campaign surveillance claims

Terrorism, climate change top agenda for G-20 in Buenos Aires

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

No trade war as China pledges 'significantly' more US buying

US Treasury yields, Europe worries suggest another volatile week

Najib denies seeking witness protection over 1MDB probe

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BT_20180521_LSSC18_3442876.jpg
May 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hard for minorities to win in LTC delisting

Most Read

1 SIA to merge SilkAir into flagship carrier; CEO cites connectivity within plane fleet
2 SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing
3 Chinatown Plaza sold en bloc for S$260m
4 Cash-filled designer handbags seized in raids on Malaysia's Najib
5 ESR-Reit, Viva Industrial Trust to merge; VIT stapled securityholders to receive S$0.96 per unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BT_20180521_NAHTRADE21_3443351.jpg
May 21, 2018
Government & Economy

No trade war as China pledges 'significantly' more US buying

BP_SGElec_210518_4.jpg
May 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers

BT_20180521_RCCOL21_3443364.jpg
May 21, 2018
Stocks

US Treasury yields, Europe worries suggest another volatile week

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening