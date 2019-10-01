You are here

US manufacturing contracts in September to lowest since 2009: ISM

Tue, Oct 01, 2019 - 10:43 PM

[WASHINGTON] THE US manufacturing sector slowed again in September, falling to its lowest level since 2009, amid trade war worries, according to an industry survey released Tuesday.

It was the second month in a row manufacturing has contracted, continuing a slowing trend underway since March, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management.

ISM's monthly manufacturing index fell to 47.8 per cent, a sharp drop from 49.1 per cent in August. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction.

"Global trade remains the most significant issue," said Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM's manufacturing survey. "Overall, sentiment this month remains cautious regarding near-term growth." The decline was a surprise to economists who forecast a slight uptick last month following the decline in August.

"However, comments from the panel reflect a continuing decrease in business confidence," Mr Fiore said in a statement.

Many of the comments from survey participants cite US President Donald Trump's trade war with China, noting that the retaliatory tariffs are hurting business and undermining confidence, despite comments from officials claiming Americans have not been impacted by the dispute.

Mr Fiore noted the contraction in new export orders that began in July, and the survey showed many components declined, including production and employment, although prices increased.

One respondent from the electrical equipment sector summed it up: "Economy seems to be softening. The tariffs have caused much confusion in the industry."

AFP

