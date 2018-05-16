You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US manufacturing output rises; past months revised lower

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 10:08 PM

file6ud71puw95fl14ftep0.jpg
US factory output rose in April, although new estimates of manufacturing and overall industrial production showed less growth in prior months than initially believed, casting a shadow over the economic outlook.

[WASHINGTON] US factory output rose in April, although new estimates of manufacturing and overall industrial production showed less growth in prior months than initially believed, casting a shadow over the economic outlook.

Manufacturing output rose 0.5 per cent last month, the US Federal Reserve said on Wednesday in a report on output across the industrial sector, which comprises manufacturing, mining, and electric and gas utilities.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.5 per cent rise in manufacturing. But the Fed's new estimates of factory output in prior months showed output was slightly lower than previously believed in each month between November and March.

Overall industrial output expanded 0.7 per cent in April and estimates of output in three of the previous four months were also lowered, including a sharply reduced estimate for February.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A 2.3 per cent increase in machinery production bolstered the overall gain in factory output, although a drop in production of primary metals and fabricated metal products weighed on the sector.

The report follows a survey of factory managers published earlier this month that showed a slowdown in US factory activity, with manufacturers complaining about rising commodity prices in the wake of the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

A recent Fed report based on comments of the central bank's business contacts across the country showed rising concern about the tariffs, although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last month it was too early to know how they would affect the US economic outlook.

The utilities index jumped 1.9 per cent last month.

In the 12 months through April overall industrial output rose 3.5 per cent.

The percentage of industrial capacity in use rose 0.4 percentage point in April to 78.0 per cent.

Fed officials look to capacity use as a signal for how much further the economy can accelerate before sparking higher inflation.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Surbana Jurong to provide masterplan for India's Maharashtra state

Malaysia says GST to be effectively scrapped from June 1

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Japan passes law to get more women into politics

PM Lee to meet Mahathir in Malaysia on Saturday

Malaysia stocks get no love from foreigners after election shock

Editor's Choice

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

yaohui-pixgeneric-6816.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
3 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
4 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

HollandRoad01.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site

Rosalia Park.jpg
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ztdf7ciosnzlqkdcw9.jpg
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia says GST to be effectively scrapped from June 1

2018-05-15T050353Z_602079889_RC1782D65D20_RTRMADP_3_MALAYSIA-POLITICS-SCANDAL.JPG
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore prepared to extend further help to Malaysia on 1MDB-related transactions: CAD, MAS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening