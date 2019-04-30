You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US March consumer spending picks up

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190430_NAHUSDATA_3767379.jpg
Purchases, which make up more than two-thirds of the economy, rose 0.9% in March from the prior month, topping estimates.

Washington

US consumer spending rebounded in March while the Federal Reserve's preferred underlying inflation gauge eased to a one-year low, reinforcing the central bank's patient stance on interest rates even as the economy's main engine holds up.

Purchases, which make up more than two-thirds of the economy, rose 0.9 per cent in March from the prior month, topping estimates, while rising 0.1 per cent in February, according to a Commerce Department report Monday that combined two months after delays related to the government shutdown. Personal income rose 0.1 per cent in March, less than forecast.

Excluding food and energy, the Fed's preferred core-price gauge was little changed from the previous month, compared with estimates for a 0.1 per cent gain.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The measure was up 1.6 per cent from a year earlier, the slowest since January 2018 and missing projections. The broader personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.2 per cent in March from the previous month and climbed 1.5 per cent from a year earlier, also below forecasts.

The signs of consumer strength follow Friday's gross domestic product report showing consumer spending, the largest chunk of the economy, cooled in the first quarter to a 1.2 per cent pace of gains. That was offset by boosts from inventories and trade that helped economic growth accelerate to a 3.2 annualised rate.

The below-forecast price data on Monday showed inflation still below the Fed's 2 per cent goal despite low unemployment and what most economists see as above-average growth. Policy makers on Wednesday are expected to hold interest rates steady, though new growth and inflation data are likely to affect their characterisation of the economy.

A broader question for the Fed and chairman Jerome Powell - who holds a press conference on Wednesday - is how low core inflation could go before the central bank cuts interest rates to maintain the credibility of the 2 per cent goal for price gains. President Donald Trump has cited muted inflation as a reason for the Fed to ease monetary policy to keep economic growth strong.

The forecasts in Bloomberg survey had called for March spending to increase 0.7 per cent with incomes up 0.4 per cent. Economists had forecast the annual inflation gauge would climb 1.6 per cent while the core measure advanced 1.7 per cent.

Monday's Commerce Department release included personal spending data for both February and March. The earlier data were delayed because of the federal government shutdown that ended in January. The latest figures reflect a monthly breakdown of data already included in Friday's GDP report.

While the main personal income figure missed forecasts, wage and salary gains remained solid with a 0.4 per cent monthly rise in March following a 0.3 per cent increase in February. Lower interest income and farm payments dragged down the headline number, the Commerce Department said. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: K Shanmugam on record on POFMA

Asean initiative to prepare workers for future of work

Singapore, China forge closer ties on trade, Belt and Road projects

China wants friendship with S'pore to continue after successor takes over: PM

Workers' immediate concerns as important as longer-term issues

Jokowi widens lead against rival in official tally of votes mid-way

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 CAD investigates No Signboard over share buyback; CEO's passport seized

Must Read

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

No Signboard shares dive on news of share buyback probe

Apr 30, 2019
Real Estate

KBS Prime US Reit plans up to US$705 million IPO in June

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening