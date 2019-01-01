You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US military apologises for tweet about dropping bombs

Tue, Jan 01, 2019 - 12:07 PM

SL_us military_010119_29.jpg
US Strategic Command apologised Monday for a joke in "bad taste" after tweeting it was ready to drop something "much bigger" than the traditional Times Square crystal ball at New Year.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US Strategic Command apologised Monday for a joke in "bad taste" after tweeting it was ready to drop something "much bigger" than the traditional Times Square crystal ball at New Year.

In a message posted, and later deleted, on Twitter, the military force that controls the US nuclear arsenal released a video in which B-2 bombers drop bombs, with the message: "If ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger."

Amid the jaw-dropping and eye-raising on social media that followed, Stratcom - whose slogan is "peace is our profession" - then tweeted an apology.

"Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologise. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies," it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A Stratcom spokesman told NBC News the images on the video showed non-nuclear bombs.

About a million people are expected Monday in New York's Times Square, where revellers since 1907 ring in the New Year watching a giant ball slide slowly down a pole.

AFP

Government & Economy

Taiwan New Year tax protesters cite French 'yellow vest' success

Democrat Warren enters 2020 White House race

9 hurt as car rams into famed Tokyo street on New Year's Eve

Bangladesh poll landslide raises democracy fears: analysts

Taiwan tells China to use peaceful means to resolve differences

South Korea trade slips in another bearish sign for world economy

Editor's Choice

BT_20190101_PMLEE1K9FF_3656488.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Economy beats expectations with 3.3% growth in 2018: PM Lee

BT_20190101_YOERA1_3656238.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Real Estate

ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges

BT_20190101_LMXCNMC_3656154.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

CNMC expansion plans on track despite HK dual listing setback

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 China’s property market strains the world
3 SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities
4 Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean
5 A quiet start to 2019 could signal the bull market is still alive

Must Read

BT_20190101_PMLEE1K9FF_3656488.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Economy beats expectations with 3.3% growth in 2018: PM Lee

BT_20190101_YOERA1_3656238.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Real Estate

ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges

BT_20190101_EYTAX_3656288.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Broadening Singapore's tax base to sustain long-term growth

Jan 1, 2019
Garage

Singapore Life gets US$20m investment from listed US insurer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening