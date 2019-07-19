You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Navy says American sailor missing in Arabian Sea

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 7:05 AM

[WASHINGTON] The US Navy announced on Thursday that it was searching for a US sailor who may have gone overboard from the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea.

The sailor, whose identity was not released, was reported missing on Wednesday "after a reported man overboard incident," the Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said in a statement.

Ships from Spain and Pakistan together with the US are looking for the sailor, it said.

The incident came as Iran on Thursday said it had detained a "foreign tanker" and its 12-person crew for allegedly smuggling fuel amid a tense standoff between Tehran and the US and its allies in the Gulf.

Washington is seeking to form an international coalition to escort merchant ships in the region, and US Central Command chief Kenneth McKenzie pledged to work "aggressively" to ensure freedom of navigation in the highly sensitive waters through which much of the world's crude oil travels.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US destroys Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz: Trump

Boris Johnson kicks up a stink with Brexit fish tale

Italy's warring coalition parties warn of government collapse

Central banks should 'act quickly' during 'distress': Federal Reserve's Williams

Indonesia pledges more rate cuts as it moves to spur growth

Bank of Korea cuts interest rate as growth slows amid trade risks

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BP_Keppel_190719_5.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo

Must Read

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BT_20190719_CCGIA19_3839408.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Garage

Ho Chi Minh City joins network of innovation hubs

BT_20190719_STROLLS19_3839483.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

NTU, Rolls-Royce to deepen ties in Phase 2 of corporate lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly