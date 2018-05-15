You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Navy sees 'period of uncertainty' in Gulf

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 9:36 AM

US-MILITARY-IRAN-FRANCE-MARITIME-003617.jpg
Iranian behaviour in the Gulf is entering a "period of uncertainty," the head of the US Navy said on Monday following President Donald Trump's decision to quit the Iran nuclear deal.
PHOTO: AFP

[ABOARD USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, United States] Iranian behaviour in the Gulf is entering a "period of uncertainty," the head of the US Navy said on Monday following President Donald Trump's decision to quit the Iran nuclear deal.

US officials have in recent months credited the Iranian military for stopping years of "unsafe and unprofessional" interactions that had included Iranian vessels zooming within a close distance of US warships.

But on May 8, Mr Trump yanked America from the Iran nuclear deal, leading to questions about how Tehran will react.

"It's a period of uncertainty that we are entering into," Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We certainly have to remain alert, even more alert than usual to just be open to any kind of response or new development or something like that." He noted that so far, there had been no change in Iranian behaviour.

"The interactions there continue to be professional and safe," he said.

Last year and in 2016, the US Navy complained repeatedly about the behavior of Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels, which would often shadow and steer toward US ships.

In at least one incident, US sailors had to fire flares and warning shots before the Iranians turned away.

Adm Richardson spoke to reporters during a daylong visit to the USS George H.W. Bush, which was conducting exercises with an embedded crew of more than 300 French sailors and pilots about 160km off the coast of Virginia.

The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is currently undergoing maintenance, so its Rafale pilots and crew are keeping current on their flight hours and training by working with the Bush.

AFP

Government & Economy

Germany blames trade as economy cools more than forecast

UK workers get a real pay increase as Labor market tightens

Malaysia's 92-year-old PM says he'll stay in office for 1-2 years

Malaysia aviation regulator denies it pressured AirAsia to cancel election flights

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

Senior Malaysian adviser says to announce GST strategy in hundred days

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

BlackRock no longer Venture substantial shareholder after funds sell S$8.3m of stock

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening