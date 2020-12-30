You are here

US nurse tests positive over a week after receiving Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 10:41 PM

AK_syrge_3012.jpg
A nurse in California tested positive for Covid-19 more than a week after receiving Pfizer's vaccine, an ABC News affiliate reported on Tuesday, but a medical expert said the body needs more time to build up protection.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] A nurse in California tested positive for Covid-19 more than a week after receiving Pfizer's vaccine, an ABC News affiliate reported on Tuesday, but a medical expert said the body needs more time to build up protection.

Matthew W, 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals,...

Matthew W, 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals,...

Government & Economy

Air crew to undergo more frequent PCR tests, further minimise contact with locals on layovers: CAAS

Thai Q3 household debt surges to 86.6% of GDP as economy contracts

China will allow more annuity funds to invest in equities

Putin targets US social media, secret agent leaks with new laws

Japan, S Korea to run with Viet coal plant despite climate vows

China fines JD.Com, Alibaba's Tmall, Vipshop for irregular pricing

