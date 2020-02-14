You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US offers to help coronavirus efforts in North Korea

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 9:34 AM

nz_pyongyang_140220.jpg
The United States on Thursday promised to support aid work in North Korea to combat the new coronavirus, voicing alarm at the ill-equipped state's susceptibility.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Thursday promised to support aid work in North Korea to combat the new coronavirus, voicing alarm at the ill-equipped state's susceptibility.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the United States was "deeply concerned" about the vulnerability of the North Korean people to Covid-19, which originated in neighbouring China where it has killed more than 1,300 people.

Ms Ortagus said the United States supported efforts of aid groups to contain the spread of the virus in North Korea.

"The United States is ready and prepared to expeditiously facilitate the approval of assistance from these organisations," she said in a statement.

Aid groups traveling to North Korea seek exemptions from sweeping US and UN sanctions, which were imposed over the authoritarian state's nuclear and missile work.

SEE ALSO

Bank of Japan official warns of coronavirus impact on country's economy

The United States eased its approach on humanitarian aid last year as diplomacy stepped up with North Korea on its nuclear programme but it still maintains tough restrictions, including a ban on all travel to the country by US citizens.

Officials in tightly controlled North Korea have said nothing about coronavirus cases but state media this week said foreigners would undergo a 30-day quarantine.

North Korea has entirely banned foreign tour groups, which come largely from China, according to a major tour operator.

The US offer of support comes amid a deadlock in diplomacy between North Korea and the United States.

Three meetings between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to secure a landmark nuclear accord, with Pyongyang firing short-range rockets and demanding an end to sanctions.

But US officials have been cautiously hopeful after North Korea did not go through with more drastic action following Kim's New Year's speech, in which he warned that his regime would no longer abide by a pause on nuclear and long-range missile tests.

AFP

Government & Economy

Japan's Q4 GDP likely weaker than in Q3: economy minister

Bank of Japan official warns of coronavirus impact on country's economy

China's coronavirus death toll nears 1,500 but new cases fall

Pentagon shifts US$3.8b to Mexico border wall construction

Britain's Johnson feels the heat over luxury holiday funding

White House 'disappointed' in China's coronavirus transparency

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 14, 2020 09:35 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks decline on Friday morning; STI opens 0.15% lower

SINGAPORE stocks began trading on Friday in slightly negative territory following weaker performances in the US and...

Feb 14, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 2.88...

Feb 14, 2020 09:09 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, Keppel, Sats, Hi-P, Far East H-Trust, SBS Transit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Feb 14, 2020 08:55 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's Q4 GDP likely weaker than in Q3: economy minister

[TOKYO] Japan's gross domestic product in October-December was likely weaker than in the previous quarter due to the...

Feb 14, 2020 08:54 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan official warns of coronavirus impact on country's economy

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan expects the country's economy to continue expanding moderately but it must keep an eye out...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly