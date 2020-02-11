You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US opens coronavirus push with aid to Laos

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 6:44 AM

[WASHINGTON] The United States said Monday it had provided health supplies to Laos in the first delivery from a pledge of up to US$100 million in global assistance to fight the coronavirus.

The US Agency for International Development said it handed over equipment including 440 protective goggles and 1,500 surgical gowns to Laos, which borders China, the epicenter of the fast-spreading virus.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday promised up to US$100 million in aid to China and other affected countries to counter the virus that has killed more than 900 people.

Jim Richardson, the State Department's director of foreign assistance resources, said the Laos delivery was the first and that funding would primarily aim at containing the coronavirus.

"You'll start seeing more announcements as we start tallying up how much assistance is needed," he told reporters.

SEE ALSO

Virus outbreak seen hitting Asian semicon recovery

The assistance comes even as President Donald Trump's administration looks to slash funding in support of global health efforts, which include projects to fight disease and encourage maternal health.

A budget proposal released Monday, but which has already met fierce opposition in Congress, would cut global health spending by nearly half to just under $6 billion in the 2021 fiscal year.

Mr Richardson said that Laos - along with Pacific island states, Myanmar and Papua New Guinea - were considered priorities in the budget as the United States hopes to show an alternative to an increasingly assertive China.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump announces visit to India February 24-25

China gradually getting back to work after outbreak measures eased

Virus outbreak seen hitting Asian semicon recovery

Two new cases in Singapore; one is a Cisco officer involved in quarantine orders

Coronavirus forces cancellation, delay of trade shows, conferences

Chinese New Year, coronavirus push up China's consumer prices in January

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 06:36 AM
Government & Economy

Trump announces visit to India February 24-25

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump will visit India, with stops in the capital New Delhi and the western state of...

Feb 11, 2020 06:34 AM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as rally resumes

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at records Monday as markets monitored the coronavirus and awaited...

Feb 11, 2020 06:32 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil drops to 13-month low on weak Chinese demand, traders eye Opec+ cuts

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell to their lowest level since December 2018 on Monday on weaker Chinese demand in the wake...

Feb 11, 2020 06:30 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares end flat, Irish stocks battered after election

[BENGALURU] Deal talks and a rally in defensive sectors supported European shares on Monday as investors grappled...

Feb 11, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

Chinese military aircraft cross into Taiwan airspace: Taipei

[TAIPEI] Taiwan said it scrambled fighter jets Monday after Chinese military aircraft briefly crossed into its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly