US panel recommends emergency approval of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 7:01 AM

A US panel of experts on Thursday voted to recommend emergency approval of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for six million doses to start shipping as soon as this weekend.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] A US panel of experts on Thursday voted to recommend emergency approval of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for six million doses to start shipping as soon as this weekend.

The Food and Drug Administration is now expected to imminently grant an emergency use...

