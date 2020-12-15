US passes 300,000 Covid-19 deaths: Johns Hopkins tally

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[WASHINGTON] More than 300,000 people in the United States have died from Covid-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally on Monday, as the country started its desperately-awaited vaccine program.
The grim milestone was reached on the day that New York nurse Sandra Lindsay...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes