US passes 300,000 Covid-19 deaths: Johns Hopkins tally

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 6:59 AM

More than 300,000 people in the United States have died from Covid-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally on Monday, as the country started its desperately-awaited vaccine program.
[WASHINGTON] More than 300,000 people in the United States have died from Covid-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally on Monday, as the country started its desperately-awaited vaccine program.

The grim milestone was reached on the day that New York nurse Sandra Lindsay...

