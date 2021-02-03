 US private payrolls rebounded in January, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US private payrolls rebounded in January

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 9:37 PM

[WASHINGTON] Hiring by US private employers rebounded in January, though Covid-19 infections continued to soar, hurting operations in the leisure and hospitality industry.

Private payrolls increased by 174,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Data for December was revised to show 78,000 jobs lost instead of the initially reported 123,000.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would rebound by 49,000 in January.

January was the worst month of the coronavirus pandemic since it started in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, forcing consumers to hunker down. But authorities have started to ease restrictions on businesses.

Job growth is expected to pick up in the spring as the boost from nearly US$900 billion in additional pandemic relief provided by the government in late December kicks in.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

President Joe Biden has unveiled a recovery plan worth US$1.9 trillion, though resistance from some lawmakers worried about the ballooning national debt could see the package trimmed. The Biden administration has pledged to speed up and simplify the distribution of vaccines.

The ADP report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics.

Though it has a spotty record predicting the private payrolls count in the government's employment report because of methodology differences, it is still watched for clues on the labour market's health.

According to a Reuters poll of economists, the closely watched, and comprehensive monthly employment report on Friday is likely to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 50,000 jobs in January after declining by 140,000 in December. That was the first decline in employment in eight months.

Expectations for a rebound in hiring were bolstered by a report on Monday from the Institute for Supply Management showing that manufacturers hired more workers in January, though a flare-up in Covid-19 infections caused labor shortages at factories and their suppliers.

But the Conference Board's survey last week showed consumers' perceptions of labour market conditions deteriorated further in January.

The economy has recouped 12.5 million of the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April. The Congressional Budget Office estimated on Monday that employment would not return to its pre-pandemic level before 2024.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Italy's president asks former ECB chief Mario Draghi to form government

PBOC will keep liquidity ample, support recovery without excessive stimulus

RCEP could drive more foreign direct investment into Asean this year, says UOB report

Suu Kyi charged with breaching import-export law; faces up to three years jail if convicted

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 09:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust expects near- to mid-term impact on retail components of portfolio

THE Covid-19 pandemic has not had a material impact on the portfolio of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (...

Feb 3, 2021 08:45 PM
Government & Economy

Italy's president asks former ECB chief Mario Draghi to form government

[ROME] Italian President Sergio Mattarella asked former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Wednesday to...

Feb 3, 2021 08:02 PM
Companies & Markets

BRC Asia Q1 net profit falls by a quarter to S$9.6m

MAINBOARD-LISTED steel-reinforcement solutions provider BRC Asia has reported a 24 per cent decline in net profit...

Feb 3, 2021 07:44 PM
Government & Economy

PBOC will keep liquidity ample, support recovery without excessive stimulus

[BEIJING] The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will keep liquidity reasonably ample, and support for an economic...

Feb 3, 2021 07:39 PM
Technology

After years of restructuring, Siemens makes change at the top

[BERLIN] German industrial giant Siemens prepared to turn a page Wednesday with a new CEO following a restructuring...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BRC Asia Q1 net profit falls by a quarter to S$9.6m

PBOC will keep liquidity ample, support recovery without excessive stimulus

After years of restructuring, Siemens makes change at the top

RCEP could drive more foreign direct investment into Asean this year, says UOB report

Suu Kyi charged with breaching import-export law; faces up to three years jail if convicted

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for