US reaches settlement to recover over US$49m involving Malaysia's 1MDB
[KUALA LUMPUR] The United States has reached a settlement to recover more than US$49 million involving Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, the Department of Justice said.
The DOJ said in a statement dated May 6 it has settled its civil forfeiture cases against assets acquired by Khadem al-Qubaisi using funds allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB and laundered through financial institutions in several jurisdictions, including the US, Switzerland, Singapore and Luxembourg.
REUTERS
