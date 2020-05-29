You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US records 1,297 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 9:29 AM

nz_medic_290577.jpg
The United States recorded 1,297 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing its total to 101,573 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 1,297 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing its total to 101,573 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has also officially logged 1,720,613 cases of the virus, far more than any other...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Hong Kong govt warns removing US special status is 'double-edged sword'

Pandemic's hit to Japan's factory, retail sectors deeper than expected

Fury after Pennsylvania lawmakers concealed Covid-19 diagnosis

Cancer patients twice as likely to die from Covid-19: study

UN Security Council to discuss Hong Kong on Friday: diplomats

US indicts North Koreans, Chinese over US$2.5b network to dodge sanctions

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 10:06 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong govt warns removing US special status is 'double-edged sword'

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's government warned Washington that withdrawing its special US status, which has underpinned...

May 29, 2020 09:52 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares sink at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped more than one per cent at the open Friday on fears about China-US tensions...

May 29, 2020 09:52 AM
Garage

WeWork accused of abandoning San Francisco development project

[SAN FRANCISCO] WeWork was accused in a lawsuit of reneging on a pledge to invest US$450 million in a San Francisco...

May 29, 2020 09:51 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Friday's open, tracking US losses; STI down 0.6%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Friday, tracking Wall Street losses overnight.

May 29, 2020 09:45 AM
Banking & Finance

Asset managers, wealth funds raise stake in BlackRock after PNC exit

[LONDON] BlackRock attracted some of the world's largest institutional investors and sovereign funds when a major...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.