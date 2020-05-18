US records 820 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: tracker

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] The United States on Sunday recorded 820 new coronavirus fatalities in the previous 24 hours, but the country's total death count neared 90,000, a Johns Hopkins University tracker reported.
The latest toll, marked at 8.30pm (0030 GMT Monday), was the lowest since 776 daily...
