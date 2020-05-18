You are here

US records 820 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: tracker

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 9:32 AM

ym-ambulance-180520.jpg
The United States on Sunday recorded 820 new coronavirus fatalities in the previous 24 hours, but the country's total death count neared 90,000, a Johns Hopkins University tracker reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The latest toll, marked at 8.30pm (0030 GMT Monday), was the lowest since 776 daily...

The latest toll, marked at 8.30pm (0030 GMT Monday), was the lowest since 776 daily...

