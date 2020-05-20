You are here

US records more than 1,500 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: tracker

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 9:11 AM

nz_medic_200550.jpg
The United States recorded another 1,536 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker said.
PHOTO: AFP

That figure, tallied as of 8.30pm (0030 GMT), raises to 91,845 the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the US.

The US tops the global rankings...

