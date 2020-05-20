US records more than 1,500 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: tracker

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded another 1,536 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker said.
That figure, tallied as of 8.30pm (0030 GMT), raises to 91,845 the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the US.
The US tops the global rankings...
