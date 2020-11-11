You are here

US records new high of over 200,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours: tally

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 10:30 AM

The United States on Tuesday far exceeded its previous daily record of new Covid-19 cases, adding 201,961 cases in 24 hours, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
[WASHINGTON] The United States on Tuesday far exceeded its previous daily record of new Covid-19 cases, adding 201,961 cases in 24 hours, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The high number, partly due to data delayed over the weekend, took total cases in the US...

UPDATED 10 min ago

