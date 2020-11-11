US records new high of over 200,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours: tally

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] The United States on Tuesday far exceeded its previous daily record of new Covid-19 cases, adding 201,961 cases in 24 hours, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The high number, partly due to data delayed over the weekend, took total cases in the US...
