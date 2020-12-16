You are here

US releases new data on Moderna vaccine, paving way for approval

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 7:09 AM

nz_moderna_161228.jpg
The US regulator on Tuesday released new data confirming Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine was safe and effective, a strong sign that it could receive emergency approval in days and be ready to roll out by next week.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US regulator on Tuesday released new data confirming Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine was safe and effective, a strong sign that it could receive emergency approval in days and be ready to roll out by next week.

The Food and Drug Administration said there were "no specific...

