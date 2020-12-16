You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US retail sales tumble in sign economic rebound is sputtering

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 11:09 PM

AK_usmall_1612.jpg
US retail sales dropped by more than forecast in November and the prior month was revised to a decline, indicating the economic rebound is hitting bumps as coronavirus cases surge and lawmakers wrangle over a new stimulus package.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US retail sales dropped by more than forecast in November and the prior month was revised to a decline, indicating the economic rebound is hitting bumps as coronavirus cases surge and lawmakers wrangle over a new stimulus package.

Total retail sales decreased 1.1 per cent from the prior month, following a 0.1 per cent October decline, the first drops since March and April, Commerce Department figures showed Wednesday. That was worse than all but one economist had forecast in a Bloomberg survey calling for a 0.3 per cent decline, and October's figure was originally reported as a 0.3 per cent increase.

Excluding autos and gasoline, sales fell 0.8 per cent, compared with estimates for a 0.1 per cent gain. So-called control group sales, which exclude food services, car dealers, building-materials stores and gasoline stations, dropped 0.5 per cent. The measure is often considered more reflective of underlying consumer demand.

The figures signal that the record pace of Covid-19 cases, along with the arrival of colder weather, is taking an increasing toll on the economy as governments re-impose lockdowns, with more people losing their jobs and businesses shutting temporarily or permanently. Consumers are becoming more conservative with their finances during the wait for widespread vaccine distribution and a fresh stimulus package.

The monthly drop was most pronounced for clothing stores and restaurants, while sales at nonstore retailers - mostly e-commerce - barely rose from October.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The total retail sales figure was still 4.1 per cent above the same period last year.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australia ups ante in China trade row with WTO challenge of barley tariffs

EU chief says UK trade pact closer but success not certain

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Climate-innovation accelerator launched by Temasek, DBS, Google and partners

Malaysia invokes emergency to stop by-elections as Covid-19 cases rise

PwC Singapore calls for tax breaks on Covid-19 business spend in Budget 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 10:59 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq open slightly higher on stimulus bets

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high...

Dec 16, 2020 10:54 PM
Life & Culture

Doha wins vote to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh gets 2034 rights

[DUBAI] Doha beat Riyadh to clinch the hosting rights for the 2030 Asian Games at the general assembly of the...

Dec 16, 2020 10:50 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin above US$20,000 for first time

[LONDON] Leading virtual currency bitcoin on Wednesday traded above US$20,000 for the first time following a...

Dec 16, 2020 10:25 PM
Life & Culture

Singapore's hawker culture added to Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage

[SINGAPORE] Hawker culture in Singapore has been officially added to the Unesco Representative List of the...

Dec 16, 2020 10:09 PM
Consumer

Luxury group Kering probed for tax fraud: French prosecutor

[PARIS] Luxury group Kering, which owns Yves Saint Laurent among other top brands, has been under investigation...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Keong Hong Holdings has new substantial shareholder

Singapore's hawker culture added to Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore stocks close higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.6%

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for