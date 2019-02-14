You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US retail sales unexpectedly fall the most in nine years

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 10:16 PM

doc742sv7zy6qs13youoohb_doc73l56nq60rk9opvd5sg.jpg
US retail sales unexpectedly fell in December, posting the worst drop in nine years in a sign of slower economic momentum at year-end amid financial market turmoil and the government shutdown.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] US retail sales unexpectedly fell in December, posting the worst drop in nine years in a sign of slower economic momentum at year-end amid financial market turmoil and the government shutdown.

The value of overall sales fell 1.2 per cent from the prior month after a downwardly revised 0.1 per cent increase in November, according to Commerce Department figures released Thursday after a four-week delay due to the shutdown. That missed all economist estimates in a Bloomberg survey that had called for a 0.1 per cent gain.

Stock futures erased gains, Treasuries rose and the dollar fell, as the broad weakness across most sectors added to signs that US economic growth is cooling from prior quarters - potentially by more than projected. It may reinforce investor expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off on raising interest rates this year amid concern about trade and global growth.

"These numbers are horrible," said Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at Jefferies LLC. "It appears to contrast quite sharply with reports of Christmastime sales that were generally seen as quite healthy," and for the Fed, "rate normalization is on the back burner for a long time to come."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Excluding automobiles and gasoline, retail sales slumped 1.4 per cent, the biggest drop since March 2009, after a 0.5 per cent advance the previous month.

Sales in the "control group" subset, which some analysts use to gauge underlying consumer demand, also missed estimates with a 1.7 per cent decline, the biggest drop since the Sept 11, 2001, terror attacks. That followed a 1 per cent advance the prior month. The measure excludes food services, car dealers, building-materials stores and gasoline stations.

While the steep drop follows other data pointing to slower growth, it's at odds with figures showing a healthy job market and steady wage gains. The slump also may prove temporary as stocks have regained ground following the biggest December plunge since the Great Depression, and the government shutdown ended in late January.

All but two of 13 major retail categories showed a decline, with non-store retailers - which includes online stores - falling 3.9 per cent, the most since Nov 2008. The broad-based weakening reflected lower sales from clothing stores to and gasoline stations. Auto dealers and building materials stores were the only sectors to record increases.

December's drop is likely to hit estimates of consumer spending following the best back-to-back quarters of economic growth since 2014 and of consumer spending since 2015. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg before Thursday's data had forecast consumption to grow at a 3.4 per cent annualized rate in the fourth quarter and 2.4 per cent in the first three months of this year.

Filling-station receipts slumped 5.1 per cent, the report showed. The Commerce Department figures aren't adjusted for price changes, so the readings can reflect both fluctuating gasoline costs and sales.

Sales at automobile dealers rose 1 per cent in December after increasing 0.7 per cent in the previous month. Industry reports previously showed unit sales rose 0.6 per cent in December and fell 5.1 per cent in January.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Saudi Prince Says Netanyahu deceiving public on peace prospects

'Black eye' for German economy as it flirts with recession

Indonesia, Australia to sign trade deal in March - trade minister

Malay business community hopes Budget 2019 will help SMEs cope with costs: survey

Thai court to hear case against party behind princess political bid

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
3 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018
4 DBS hires Citibank Singapore CEO to head group strategy
5 Raffles Education sinks deeper into the red with S$15.2m Q2 loss

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

file70ke1xzufisd8rbsiiy.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering in joint venture with DSO for satellite analytics, new space technologies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening