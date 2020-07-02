You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US sees record 52,000 new virus cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 9:18 AM

rk_LA-testing_020720.jpg
The US notched more than 52,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Wednesday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, a new one-day record as infections surge around the country.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US notched more than 52,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Wednesday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, a new one-day record as infections surge around the country.

The Baltimore-based university's tracker showed 52,898 more cases as of 8.30pm (0030 Thursday...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

New Zealand's health minister resigns after coronavirus criticism

Jefferies sees jump in mergers of equals as coronavirus hammers economy

US House moves to toughen sanctions over Hong Kong law

California rolls back reopening, steps up enforcement as coronavirus surges

France recovered record 12b euros in taxes last year

US House approves US$1.5t infrastructure bill but outlook uncertain

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 09:25 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.17 ...

Jul 2, 2020 09:19 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, SIA, Suntec Reit, UIC, Frasers Centrepoint Trust

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

Jul 2, 2020 09:10 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand's health minister resigns after coronavirus criticism

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's embattled Health Minister resigned on Thursday after security slip-ups at quarantine...

Jul 2, 2020 09:08 AM
Government & Economy

Jefferies sees jump in mergers of equals as coronavirus hammers economy

[NEW YORK] Jefferies Financial Group said it expects a jump in mergers of equals in the current coronavirus-stricken...

Jul 2, 2020 09:04 AM
Companies & Markets

UIC chief Lim Hock San to retire on Sept 30

THE chief executive officer (CEO) and president of United Industrial Corporation (UIC) will retire on Sept 30, 2020...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.