You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US sends home 21 Saudis as probe finds shooting was 'terrorism'

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 6:59 AM

rk_WilliamBarr_140120.jpg
Attorney General Bill Barr said the December 6 shootings by Royal Saudi Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani at the US Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida was an "act of terrorism."
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States will send home 21 Saudi military trainees after an investigation into the "jihadist" killing of three American sailors last month, the Justice Department announced on Monday.

Attorney General Bill Barr said the December 6 shootings by Royal Saudi Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani at the US Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida was an "act of terrorism."

"The evidence shows that the shooter was motivated by jihadist ideology," he told reporters.

There was no evidence that Alshamrani had colluded with others, although Mr Barr said FBI investigators had been unable to unlock his two phones to determine whom he had contacted.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We have asked Apple for their help in unlocking the shooter's iPhones. So far Apple has not given us any substantive assistance," Mr Barr said.

SEE ALSO

Police hunt two suspects in latest California mass shooting

The attorney general said 21 of Alshamrani's colleagues were being expelled from the base's flight school after the probe found many of them had jihadist material and child porn.

While the material didn't rise to the level of criminal prosecution, Mr Barr said Riyadh had "determined that this material demonstrated conduct unbecoming an officer in the Saudi Royal Air Force and Royal Navy and the 21 cadets have been dis-enrolled from their training curriculum."

They were to return to Saudi Arabia later on Monday, MrBarr said.

He added that the Saudi government had vowed to review each case under its code of military justice and criminal code.

"Further, the kingdom has assured us that, if we later decide to charge any of those being sent back to Saudi Arabia in connection with this counterterrorism investigation, it will return them for trial," Mr Barr said.

JIHADIST MESSAGES 

Alshamrani gunned down three US sailors and wounded eight other people in a classroom block, in what Mr Barr described as a premeditated assault, before police shot the gunman dead.

He had posted a message on social media on September 11, 2019 saying "the countdown has begun," in addition to several other anti-US, anti-Israel and jihadist messages, the investigation revealed.

The shooting threatened a decades-old military training programme crucial to the US-Saudi relationship, which involves billions of dollars of military sales to the kingdom.

There are around 850 Saudis among the 5,000 foreign military personnel undergoing training in the United States.

Many, such as the Saudis in Pensacola, are trained in flying and maintenance of US-made military aircraft their countries are purchasing.

"These military partnerships are critically important to our country," Mr Barr said.

'HARD RESET' 

Florida Senator Rick Scott, however, called for the suspension of the Saudi programme for further review by the Department of Defence.

"This was an act of terrorism. Given the FBI's confirmation that a number of Saudi nationals engaged in troubling conduct, it's clear we need a hard reset," Mr Scott tweeted.

"I'm calling on the Saudi gov't to recall all Saudi nationals training in the US until DOD can conduct a full review."

FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich said Alshamrani undertook the attack with a legally-bought semi-automatic pistol.

Normally non-residents are not permitted to buy firearms in the US, but Alshamrani exploited an exception that allows foreigners to buy guns for "hunting."

Mr Bowditch said Alshamrani had 180 rounds of ammunition and multiple magazines, including a high-capacity magazine, which some states have sought to ban or tightly control in the wake of mass shootings.

Mr Barr said the shooting "perfectly illustrates" why US law enforcement should be able to demand cellphone makers' cooperation to unlock phones in appropriate circumstances.

"We call on Apple and other technology companies to help us find a solution so that we can better protect the lives of Americans and prevent future attacks," he said.

AFP

Government & Economy

China defends barring Human Rights Watch head from Hong Kong

US Treasury removes currency manipulator label for China

US unveils tighter foreign investment rules for national security

Container throughput at Singapore port hits record high in 2019

Thailand's resilient tourism industry a mixed blessing for the economy

US officials to visit Britain to push for Huawei ban in 5G networks

BREAKING

Jan 14, 2020 07:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Visa to buy fintech startup Plaid in US$5.3b deal

[BENGALURU] Visa Inc has agreed to buy privately held financial technology startup Plaid Inc in a US$5.3 billion...

Jan 14, 2020 07:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Chinese banks providing financing for Mexican refinery: ambassador

[MEXICO CITY] Chinese banks are providing US$600 million in financing for the construction of an oil refinery at the...

Jan 14, 2020 06:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Protests and outrage as Siemens backs Australian mine project

[BERLIN] Environmental activists across the world slammed German engineering conglomerate Siemens on Monday after it...

Jan 14, 2020 06:50 AM
Life & Culture

Protect 30% of planet by 2030: UN Nature rescue plan

[PARIS] Thirty per cent of Earth's surface across land and sea should become protected areas by 2030 to ensure the...

Jan 14, 2020 06:41 AM
Government & Economy

China defends barring Human Rights Watch head from Hong Kong

[BEIJING] China on Monday defended barring the head of Human Rights Watch from entering Hong Kong, saying non-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly