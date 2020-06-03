You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US services sector off 11-year trough; still contracting

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 10:57 PM

doc7auvheg5q3c11rtoh1sa_doc7ag4ieipz4x8f28kme6.jpg
US services industry activity pushed off an 11-year low in May, but businesses appeared in no rush to rehire workers as they reopen, supporting views the economy could take years to recover from the devastation caused by the Covid 19 crisis.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] US services industry activity pushed off an 11-year low in May, but businesses appeared in no rush to rehire workers as they reopen, supporting views the economy could take years to recover from the devastation caused by the Covid 19 crisis.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing activity index rose to a reading of 45.4 last month from 41.8 in April, which was the lowest since March 2009 and first contraction since December 2009.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index increasing to a reading of 44.0 in May.

The report came on the heels of the ISM's manufacturing survey on Monday showing factory activity easing off an 11-year low in May. Sentiment surveys have suggested the slump in economic activity triggered by Covid-19 has bottomed.

The economy contracted at a 5 per cent annualised rate in the first quarter, the worst performance since the 2007-09 recession. Gross domestic product is expected to decline at a rate as sharp as 40 per cent in the second quarter, which would the biggest contraction in output since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

SEE ALSO

US private employment falls 2.76 million in May: ADP

The ISM survey's measure of new orders for the services industry increased to a reading of 41.9 in May from 32.9 in April, which was the weakest since the series started in 1997. The survey's index of services industry employment edged up to 31.8 last month from 30.0 in April, which was the lowest since 1997.

That points to the distress in the labour market, which is expected to be underscored by the government's closely watched employment report for May, scheduled to be released on Friday.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls likely dropped by 8 million jobs last month after a historic 20.537 million plunge in April. The unemployment rate is forecast rocketing to 19.7 per cent, a post-World War Two high, from 14.7 per cent in April. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US private employment falls 2.76 million in May: ADP

UK's Johnson condemns George Floyd killing, calls for 'lawful' protests

US crowds defy curfew to protest Floyd's death, but violence subsides

Singapore PMI improves in May, but still in contractionary mode

Business, official travellers must be sponsored by government agency or company under Singapore-China fast lane agreement

National Jobs Council to tap into tripartite partners' networks to create job opportunities

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 10:29 PM
Government & Economy

US private employment falls 2.76 million in May: ADP

[WASHINGTON] Private companies shed another 2.76 million jobs in May following nearly 20 million job losses in April...

Jun 3, 2020 09:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Parkson Retail Asia draws SGX query for unusual trading activity

MAINBOARD-listed South-east Asian department store retailer Parkson Retail Asia has drawn a query from the Singapore...

Jun 3, 2020 09:43 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

[WASHINGTON] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a...

Jun 3, 2020 09:39 PM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson condemns George Floyd killing, calls for 'lawful' protests

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday condemned the killing of George Floyd by police in the...

Jun 3, 2020 09:33 PM
Government & Economy

US crowds defy curfew to protest Floyd's death, but violence subsides

[WASHINGTON] US protesters ignored curfews overnight as they vented their anger over the death of an unarmed black...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.