You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US sets 24-hour records with over 3,700 Covid deaths, 250,000 new cases

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 12:01 PM

[WASHINGTON] The United States set a grim double record on Wednesday notching more than 3,700 deaths and more than 250,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The country has seen a spectacular spike in Covid infections for more than a month...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singaporean jobseekers filled 47,400 positions in April-October

Singapore's Q3 resident employment surges by 43,200; MOM now 'cautiously optimistic'

Australia's November jobs soar again in boost to economic recovery

'China does not honour its agreements,' US admiral says after meeting no-show

Australia races to trace Covid-19 source after small cluster found in Sydney

Singapore non-oil exports drop for second straight month in November with 4.9% fall

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 12:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank KE initiates Keppel Reit, Suntec Reit with 'sell'

MAYBANK Kim Eng has initiated "sell" on both Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit) and Keppel Reit with...

Dec 17, 2020 11:53 AM
Government & Economy

Singaporean jobseekers filled 47,400 positions in April-October

ABOUT 47,400 local jobseekers were placed into jobs from April to October under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package...

Dec 17, 2020 11:44 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets drift as dealers track US stimulus, Brexit talks

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mixed on Thursday as investors kept an eye on US stimulus progress and the rollout of...

Dec 17, 2020 11:37 AM
Garage

Hong Kong's Lalamove seeks funds at US$8b valuation

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's on-demand logistics and delivery firm Lalamove is seeking a new funding round at a US$8...

Dec 17, 2020 11:08 AM
Banking & Finance

MAS to further extend US$60b swap facility with US Federal Reserve

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will again extend its US$60 billion swap arrangement with the US Federal...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, DBS, Food Empire, Jumbo, BH Global, Keong Hong

Al-Futtaim sells Royal Sporting House to Gulf Marketing Group

Global tech giants' moves in Singapore a boon to talent ecosystem

Singapore non-oil exports drop for second straight month in November with 4.9% fall

Singapore stocks fall at Thursday's open; STI down 0.4%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for