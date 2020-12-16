You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US sets new 24-hour record of Covid-19 infections

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 10:59 AM

rk_US-covid_161220.jpg
The US set a new daily record of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with more than 248,000 infections registered in the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University virus monitor reported.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US set a new daily record of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with more than 248,000 infections registered in the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University virus monitor reported.

In the same period, 2,706 new deaths were recorded, according to data compiled by AFP based on...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore and US sign MOU on trade financing, investment cooperation

Japan posts record run of export declines on soft US, China demand

Record climate disasters in Asia-Pacific push millions to 'breaking point'

UK draws up plans to rival Singapore with post-Brexit shipping regime: report

New Zealand economy shows faster recovery from Covid-19 effect

Britons oppose plan to relax Covid-19 rules for Christmas: survey

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 11:30 AM
Technology

Twitter dropping Periscope mobile app for live streams

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter on Tuesday said its Periscope mobile app for live streaming video will shut down by March as...

Dec 16, 2020 11:28 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore and US sign MOU on trade financing, investment cooperation

SINGAPORE and the United States of America have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to deepen economic...

Dec 16, 2020 11:08 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Suntec Reit top pick for RHB on attractive valuations, earnings recovery

RHB on Wednesday said Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit) remains its preferred pick in the office/...

Dec 16, 2020 11:06 AM
Banking & Finance

Prudential's Eastspring appoints new chief operating officer

EASTSPRING Investments, the Asian asset management business of Prudential plc, on Wednesday announced the...

Dec 16, 2020 11:05 AM
Real Estate

Modular construction meets changing needs in the pandemic

[NEW YORK] When the University of Denver reopened for classes this fall, there was a new building on campus next to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Genting Singapore, SGX, SBS Transit, NutryFarm

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Keppel launches second data centre fund with over US$500m first close

New quarantine-free bubble may pave way for bigger events in Singapore

Federal Reserve joins world central banks fighting climate change

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for