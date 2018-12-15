You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US sets new March 2 date for China tariff increases amid talks

Sat, Dec 15, 2018 - 10:16 AM

nz-china-151118 (1).jpg
The US Trade Representative's office on Friday officially changed the scheduled date of a tariff rate increase on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods March 2, 2019 as the United States and China pursue talks on trade and intellectual property.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US Trade Representative's office on Friday officially changed the scheduled date of a tariff rate increase on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods March 2, 2019 as the United States and China pursue talks on trade and intellectual property.

The change was made in a Federal Register filing from a previously scheduled effective date of Jan 1, 2019 for the increase to 25 per cent from 10 per cent.

The notice does not affect the 25 per cent tariff rate already in place on US$50 billion worth of Chinese technology items, including semiconductors, printed circuit boards and other electronic components, machinery and vehicles.

The filing was added to documents associated with USTR's "Section 301" investigation into China's intellectual property practices, which has been the basis of US tariffs on Chinese goods that led to tit-for-tat retaliation from Beijing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It attributed the change to new US-Chinese engagement "with the goal of obtaining the elimination of the acts, policies, and practices covered in the investigation" following a Dec 1 meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Buenos Aires.

The USTR statement did not specify any expected outcomes of the negotiation. It made reference to goals set forth in a statement issued by the White House to negotiate over a 90-day period structural changes by China on forced technology transfer, intellectual property protection, non-tariff barriers, cyber intrusions and theft, services and agriculture.

USTR's notice made no mention of China's steps this week to resume suspended purchases of US soybeans or suspend a punitive 25 per cent tariff on American-made vehicles and auto parts.

The official delay of the tariff rate increase was of little comfort to the US tech sector.

The Consumer Technology Association said on Friday that US tariffs on technology-related imports from China were now costing US$1 billion per month, with duties on fifth-generation mobile technology goods reaching US$122 million in October, compared with US$65,000 a year earlier.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China’s economy slows sharply, in challenge for Xi

Trump names budget director Mulvaney as acting White House chief of staff

Retail sales show US consumer keeping foot on growth pedal

Brussels turns deaf ear to Brexit gridlock in UK

Increased volatility in 2019 but no reason to panic

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

BT_20181215_LTCRUISE15_3644367.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Transport

Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020

BT_20181215_NRBRUNCHP1_3644529.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Brunch

All together now: The growing co-living scene in Singapore

Most Read

1 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
2 Singapore shares end higher on Thursday
3 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
4 SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge
5 US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

Must Read

BT_20181215_NRBRUNCHP1_3644529.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Brunch

All together now: The growing co-living scene in Singapore

BT_20181215_LTCRUISE15_3644367.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Transport

Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020

Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

BT_20181215_KRKEONG_3644590.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening