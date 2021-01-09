You are here

US sets new record with nearly 290,000 Covid cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Sat, Jan 09, 2021 - 10:36 AM

The United States hit a new record for coronavirus cases Friday, notching nearly 290,000 in a span of 24 hours, according to a real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The country, the hardest-hit in the world by the Covid-19 pandemic, also recorded 3,676 virus deaths in...

