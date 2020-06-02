You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US small business programme handed out virus aid to many borrowers twice

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 9:23 PM

[WASHINGTON] A technical glitch in a US government system caused many small businesses to receive loans twice or more under a federal aid programme to help businesses hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly a dozen people with knowledge of the matter said.

The money mistakenly handed out...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

German divisions on show over new virus stimulus package

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

New York under curfew as looters hit luxury stores

Thailand approves 290b baht airport project adding new terminal

South Korea to resume WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs after talks stall

China buys US soybeans after halt to US purchases ordered: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 08:20 PM
Companies & Markets

CAD, MAS and Acra open joint probe into Hyflux

THE Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) of the Singapore Police Force, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and...

Jun 2, 2020 07:52 PM
Companies & Markets

CSE Global net profit up 23.1% to S$7m in Q1

CSE Global has posted a net profit of S$7.1 million in the first quarter, up 23.1 per cent from the same period a...

Jun 2, 2020 07:26 PM
Government & Economy

German divisions on show over new virus stimulus package

[FRANKFURT] German ministers meet Tuesday to thrash out an economic stimulus package to speed recovery from the...

Jun 2, 2020 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services to acquire PT Vallianz Offshore Maritim's debts

OFFSHORE support vessel (OSV) owner-operator Vallianz Holdings said on Tuesday that Rawabi Vallianz Offshore...

Jun 2, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.