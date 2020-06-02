US small business programme handed out virus aid to many borrowers twice

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] A technical glitch in a US government system caused many small businesses to receive loans twice or more under a federal aid programme to help businesses hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly a dozen people with knowledge of the matter said.
