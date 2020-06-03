You are here

US, South Korea agree of funding of Korean workers, Pentagon says

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 8:43 AM

The Pentagon on Tuesday said that it had come to an agreement with South Korea on a proposal for Seoul to fund thousands of Korean workers who were put on unpaid leave earlier this year.
[WASHINGTON] The Pentagon on Tuesday said that it had come to an agreement with South Korea on a proposal for Seoul to fund thousands of Korean workers who were put on unpaid leave earlier this year.

In a statement, the Pentagon said the agreement meant that South Korea would pay more than US$200 million to fund 4,000 Korean workers through the end of 2020.

However, it added that the two countries had still not come to an agreement on a broader cost-sharing agreement, which led to the workers being furloughed in the first place.

