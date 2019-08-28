You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US State Dept under fire as site removes 'Palestinian Territories'

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 8:09 AM

[WASHINGTON] Palestinian leaders are in uproar after the US State Department's website removed the territories from its list of countries and areas, following a slew of pro-Israel actions by President Donald Trump.

The official website no longer has a separate entry for the Palestinian Authority. An archived version of the website from the 2009-2017 presidency of Barack Obama shows that "Palestinian Territories" were listed among countries and areas both on the opening page and in the section of the Near East bureau.

A State Department official played down the shift when asked on Tuesday.

"The website is being updated. There has been no change to our policy," she said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

She did not say if the website, which recently underwent a redesign, would again include a separate entry for the Palestinian territories.

But Palestinian leaders doubted that the change - which follows the removal of the term "occupied territories" in some US publications and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's musings of annexing much of the West Bank - was unintentional.

The Palestinian cabinet, after a meeting chaired on Monday by prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, said the move "confirms the American bias towards Israel."

The cabinet said that the shift "cannot override the Palestinian rights, which the world countries have unanimously recognised," as quoted by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization and its veteran negotiator, said the removal "is not about US national interests. This is about advancing the agenda of the council of Israeli Settlers."

"Deciding not to see the truth does not mean canceling its existence," he tweeted.

Dan Shapiro, who served as US ambassador to Israel under Obama, called the website change "crazy."

"Palestinians are not going anywhere. US interests require engaging with them. Israel itself still cooperates with the Palestinian Authority in various ways," he tweeted.

Mr Trump has been unabashedly supportive of Israel and its right-wing leader, taking several landmark moves including recognising bitterly contested Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state.

He has also slashed funding to the Palestinian refugee agency and recently encouraged Mr Netanyahu to ban entry of two Democratic lawmakers, both Muslim women, who have been critical of Israel.

The Palestinian Authority has said that it no longer considers the United States an honest broker and has refused Mr Trump's peace initiatives, boycotting a conference in June in Bahrain aimed at development of the territories.

AFP

Government & Economy

Morales thanks G-7 for 'tiny' Amazon aid

US approves US$3.3b sale of anti-ballistic missiles to Japan

UK to spend more on services, but stick with budget rules: Javid

Brazil central bank to continue FX intervention on Wednesday as real nears record low

Malaysia ex-PM Najib's biggest 1MDB trial to begin

UK alone will be to blame for no-deal Brexit: EU tells Johnson

Editor's Choice

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

nz_construction_280820.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will golden age for construction firms return?

Must Read

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

BT_20190828_LINDE28A_3875516-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde makes big bet on Singapore with US$1.4b Jurong plant

BT_20190828_ROBINSON_3875474-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore is tops for HK real estate investors in H1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly