You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US still eyeing ways to curb sales to Huawei after Trump's chipmaker comments: sources

Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 8:36 AM

rk_Huawei_250220.jpg
US government officials are still considering ways to further curb sales to China's Huawei Technologies, despite President Donald Trump's tweets and comments last week in support of sales to China, according to people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] US government officials are still considering ways to further curb sales to China's Huawei Technologies, despite President Donald Trump's tweets and comments last week in support of sales to China, according to people familiar with the matter.

An interagency meeting was held on Thursday to discuss national security and China export issues, including proposals to restrict sales of chips to Huawei and a plan to block the sale of jet engines for China's new passenger airplane.

While blocking General Electric from supplying jet engines appeared to be off the table after Mr Trump opposed efforts to stop their sale, sources told Reuters on Monday new restrictions aimed at limiting Huawei's presence in the global telecommunications market were still on the table.

Mr Trump told reporters last week that US chipmakers should be able to sell to other countries, but he was not clear on how to handle Huawei, the world's second-largest smartphone maker.

Mr Trump said on Tuesday he wanted US companies "to be allowed to do business."

SEE ALSO

White House to host Huawei rivals at 5G meeting, Kudlow says

"I mean, things are put on my desk that have nothing to do with national security, including with chipmakers and various others," he said.

National security concerns should not be used as an excuse to make it difficult for foreign countries to buy US products, he said.

Mr Trump's views contrasted with the sharp restrictions his administration has placed on US companies trading with Huawei on US national security and foreign policy concerns.

The United States alleges the Chinese government could use Huawei equipment to spy, an accusation Huawei has rejected.

Policymakers have been sharply divided ahead of a possible cabinet-level meeting, which had been scheduled for Feb. 28 but has now been pushed to a later date. Some officials have favoured a tough line on Huawei and China while others are more focused on trading with the world's second largest economy.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 25, 2020 08:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Aspial's fiscal 2019 profit falls 55.2% to S$12.7m

ASPIAL Corporation posted a 55.2 per cent drop in net profit to S$12.7 million for the financial year ended Dec 31,...

Feb 25, 2020 08:32 AM
Energy & Commodities

Caltex Australia delays naming new CEO as bidders line up

[BENGALURU] Caltex Australia on Tuesday said it had suspended its search for a new chief as it deals with two...

Feb 25, 2020 08:25 AM
Transport

United Airlines suspends 2020 guidance on coronavirus uncertainty

[BENGALURU] United Airlines Inc on Monday withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance, citing heightened uncertainty over...

Feb 25, 2020 08:23 AM
Banking & Finance

Revolut hits US$5.5b valuation after funding round

[LONDON] Digital banking app Revolut has raised US$500 million in a fresh funding round, confirming the British-...

Feb 25, 2020 08:20 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's Nishimura says need to pay close attention on coronovirus impact

[TOKYO] Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday that the government would need to pay close...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly