US tariffs on China goods may cut Thai exports as much as US$6.7b: ministry

Thailand's exports could fall by between US$5.6 billion to US$6.7 billion because of the new US tariffs on Chinese goods, the Thai commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Such goods cover about 46 per cent of Thai exports, ministry official Pimchanok Vonkhorporn said in a statement.

The statement did not give a timeframe for the forecast fall in Thai exports.

Shipments of electronics and automobiles are expected to decline sharply, Mr Pimchanok said.

So far this year, the United States and China have been Thailand's two biggest export markets.

REUTERS