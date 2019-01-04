You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US team to visit China for trade talks Jan 7-8: Beijing

Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 10:38 AM

SL_uschn_040119_37.jpg
A US government delegation will visit China on Monday and Tuesday for the first face-to-face talks since President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart agreed on a temporary truce in the trade war, China's commerce ministry said.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] A US government delegation will visit China on Monday and Tuesday for the first face-to-face talks since President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart agreed on a temporary truce in the trade war, China's commerce ministry said.

The US team will be led by Deputy US Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish and will discuss "implementing the important consensus" reached by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Argentina last year, it said Friday.

Word of the meeting follows small signs of progress - and the absence of new threats from Mr Trump - while the two sides work to ease trade tensions by March 1.

Washington and Beijing have exchanged tit-for-tat tariffs on more than US$300 billion worth of goods in total two-way trade, locking them in a conflict that has begun to eat into profits and contributed to stock market plunges.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The ceasefire began on December 1 in Buenos Aires after the two heads of state agreed to hold off on further tariffs or retaliation for 90 days.

In December, China's major state-owned grain stockpiler said it had resumed buying US soybeans, and Beijing announced it would suspend extra tariffs on US-made cars and auto parts starting January 1.

AFP

Government & Economy

BOJ's Kuroda says need to beat deflation by whatever it takes

Hong Kong blames trade spat for worst retail sales in 17 months

British CEOs will earn as much as a typical worker makes in a year by lunchtime

Chinese consumer confidence sags, casting a pall over global economy

UK universities would take 'decades' to recover from no-deal Brexit, leaders warn

US govt shutdown leaves would-be newlyweds standing at the altar

Editor's Choice

SL_opec_040119_15.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

SL_apple_040119_7.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Apple-induced 'flash crash' jolts currency markets

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector

Must Read

SL_opec_040119_15.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Creative Technology, LTC Corp, China Star Food, Alpha Energy

SL_Deloittei_040119_5.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Sugar tax, green perks, friendlier tax regime for startups: Deloitte

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening