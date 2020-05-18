You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US tells China not to intefere with its journalists in Hong Kong

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 1:21 PM

ym-mike-180520.jpg
The US on Sunday warned China against interfering with American journalists working in Hong Kong, in an escalating row between the two countries over press freedom and other issues.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US on Sunday warned China against interfering with American journalists working in Hong Kong, in an escalating row between the two countries over press freedom and other issues.

The two sides have expelled each other's reporters in tit-for-tat moves over recent months as they trade barbs over the coronavirus pandemic and US President Donald Trump threatens to impose fresh trade tariffs.

"It has recently come to my attention that the Chinese government has threatened to interfere with the work of American journalists in Hong Kong," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"These journalists are members of a free press, not propaganda cadres."

Mr Pompeo did not explicitly criticise China, nor did he give specific examples of what he was referring to, but the statement is the latest US response after Beijing expelled more than a dozen American reporters.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Shares edge higher on China's factory data, post weekly loss

"Any decision impinging on Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms as guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law would inevitably impact our assessment of One Country, Two Systems and the status of the territory," Mr Pompeo said.

'One Country, Two Systems' is the arrangement under which Hong Kong was handed back to China from Britain in 1997, designed to guarantee rights and freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.

In February, China kicked out three journalists from The Wall Street Journal after the newspaper ran an opinion piece on the coronavirus crisis with a headline that Beijing deemed racist.

Weeks later, Washington curbed the number of Chinese nationals from state-run news outlets in the United States.

Beijing responded in March by expelling more than a dozen American journalists from The New York Times, The Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

China's foreign ministry also made the landmark announcement that these journalists would not be allowed to work in Hong Kong, even though the financial hub is nominally in charge of its own immigration policies.

The semi-autonomous financial hub is a major regional base for international media partly because it boasts certain liberties denied on the authoritarian mainland. In the past, foreign journalists expelled from China often relocated to Hong Kong.

The foreign ministry's decision caused alarm among both media and business groups who fear a new precedent has been set and that international companies in Hong Kong could become hostage to US-China tensions.

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing government has yet to state clearly whether it has the discretion to allow any of the expelled journalists in - including one of the expelled reporters who is a US citizen with permanent residency status in Hong Kong.

NYTIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Anthem bill sparks new clashes in Hong Kong legislature

China's trade faces 'unprecedented' challenges amid pandemic: commerce minister

China in communications with Australia over trade disputes: commerce minister

China sees post-lockdown rise in air pollution: study

Thai Q1 GDP falls 1.8% y-o-y, sharpest contraction in 8 years

Pandemic exposing UK inequalities in age, education and work

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 01:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital, SMBC provide US$140m in loans for Summit Power's Bangladesh power plant project

CLIFFORD Capital, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) have provided US$140 million in loans to Summit Power...

May 18, 2020 01:15 PM
Consumer

Italy shops to reopen Monday, but for many It’s already too late

[MILAN] Italy's shoppers may be digging out their wallets as retail businesses reopen on Monday, but many of the...

May 18, 2020 01:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank KE issues 'buy' on ComfortDelGro, sees 'increasingly defensive' earnings

MAYBANK Kim Eng (Maybank KE) has reinitiated coverage of ComfortDelGro with a "buy" call and a target price of S$1....

May 18, 2020 12:59 PM
Real Estate

ARA-backed Minterest sells out first real estate investment product in 11 minutes

THE first real estate investment product launched by crowdfunding platform Minterest was snapped up in 11 minutes by...

May 18, 2020 12:50 PM
Government & Economy

Anthem bill sparks new clashes in Hong Kong legislature

[HONG KONG] Clashes broke out in Hong Kong's legislature for the second time this month on Monday as the city's pro-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.