You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US to hike tariffs on US$200b worth of Chinese imports - Federal Register

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 10:16 PM

doc759g6zbenagkerw5n83_doc759dlw8svj744meo83u.jpg
The United States will raise tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 per cent from 10 per cent effective on Friday, according to a notice posted to the Federal Register on Wednesday.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States will raise tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 per cent from 10 per cent effective on Friday, according to a notice posted to the Federal Register on Wednesday.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office will establish a process to seek exclusions for certain products from additional tariffs, the Federal Register notice said.

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet that he would be "very happy with over US$100 Billion a year in Tariffs filling US coffers."

His comments followed a Reuters report that quoted US government and private-sector sources as saying China had backtracked on almost all aspects of a draft trade agreement with the United States.

Global equities tumbled toward five-week lows as the escalating trade fight fed worries about the world economy and investors sought the safety of bonds and the Japanese yen, which hit a six-week high against the US dollar.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Trump says US$1.17b losses were ‘sport,' sound tax policy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

US House passes pro-Taiwan bills, amid trade tensions with China

Iran to suspend some nuclear deal commitments: ministry

Theresa May’s team gloomy about chances of Labour Brexit deal: sources

Chinese investment in US startups peaks but 'tremendous uncertainty' ahead

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee

Must Read

lwx_MAS_090519_84.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS to release data on its forex intervention, transfers S$45b in reserves to GIC

doc759c1p1s2hj176o9qcfc_doc6v4f0l7snvo9rmtwlkq.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Airbnb-style short-term home sharing still illegal, after consultation: URA

doc759c4t9yb1j6ofn6eix_doc6uc5956yoir9kiy8dzz.jpg
May 8, 2019
Transport

COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening