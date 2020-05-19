US tops 90,000 coronavirus deaths, 1.5 million cases

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday surpassed 90,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1.5 million confirmed cases, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University.
The Baltimore-based monitor registered 10,000 deaths in just one week.
The US has the world's...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes