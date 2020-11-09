You are here

US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

US trade deal after Brexit is urgent

Biden has warned that UK Internal Market Bill provision could destabilise the Northern Irish peace process
Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has swiftly congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (above) to bolster the American and British alliance, and agree on a trade deal as soon as possible.
London

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has swiftly congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to bolster the American and British alliance, and agree on a trade deal as soon as possible.

Describing the US as Britain's "most important ally", Mr Johnson said: "I look forward to...

