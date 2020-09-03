You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US trade deficit swelled to biggest since 2008 in July

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 9:43 PM

yq-ushipping-03092024.jpg
The US trade deficit swelled to the widest in 12 years in July, with the surplus on services plunging to the lowest since 2012, pointing to a bumpy economic recovery ahead.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US trade deficit swelled to the widest in 12 years in July, with the surplus on services plunging to the lowest since 2012, pointing to a bumpy economic recovery ahead.

The overall gap of goods and services expanded to US$63.6 billion in July from a revised US$53.5 billion in June, according to Commerce Department data released Thursday. The median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg had called for a widening to US$58 billion. The positive balance on services declined for the first time in three months, dropping to US$17.4 billion.

Exports increased from the prior month by 8.1 per cent to US$168.1 billion, while imports gained 10.9 per cent to US$231.7 billion, the department said. Together, the value of US exports and imports rose to US$399.8 billion, still well below pre-pandemic levels.

The widening in the trade deficit in July after narrowing the prior month shows that the US economic recovery will come in fits and starts. Trade volumes are higher than May's pandemic lows, but remain depressed following the initial uptick stemming from reopening measures.

The increase in imports of services outpaced the advance in exports, resulting in a lower surplus. Travel exports declined for a fifth straight month and are three-quarters smaller than a year earlier. Imports ranging from insurance and financial services to construction and travel rose, contributing to an overall increase to US$35.3 billion, the highest since February.

SEE ALSO

US July trade deficit swells to biggest since 2008

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

40 new Covid-19 patients in Singapore; no cases in the community

South Korean doctors divided over strike amid surge in Covid cases

Singapore government agrees 'in principle' to live streaming of Parliament

Australian PM wants internal borders open by Christmas

Self-employed income relief expected to cost S$2b in total, above original S$1.2b estimate

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 04:17 PM
Government & Economy

40 new Covid-19 patients in Singapore; no cases in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 56,948.

Sep 4, 2020 04:14 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end over 1% lower on Wall Street tech plunge

[SEOUL] South Korean shares dropped on Friday, tracking losses in wider Asian stock markets after a selloff in US...

Sep 4, 2020 04:03 PM
Government & Economy

South Korean doctors divided over strike amid surge in Covid cases

[SEOUL] South Korea's peak medical association on Friday called for an end to a doctors strike which has complicated...

Sep 4, 2020 03:59 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore government agrees 'in principle' to live streaming of Parliament

THE Singapore government has agreed "in principle" to the live streaming of parliamentary proceedings,...

Sep 4, 2020 03:44 PM
Technology

Apple commits to freedom of information and expression in human rights policy

[BENGALURU] Apple said it was committed to freedom of information and expression in a document it has published on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB positive on FCT's AsiaRetail Fund, Bedok Point deals

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Singapore retail sales fall 8.5% in July as Covid-19 continues to pummel sector

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.