You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Treasury Secretary said to favour less-sweeping investment limits for China

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 8:12 AM

2018-06-02T200906Z_915484204_RC18FD13D570_RTRMADP_3_G7-SUMMIT-FINANCE.JPG
The Treasury Department wants President Donald Trump to rely on legislation to tighten scrutiny of Chinese investments in the US instead of an executive move imposing sweeping new limits, according to three people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The Treasury Department wants President Donald Trump to rely on legislation to tighten scrutiny of Chinese investments in the US instead of an executive move imposing sweeping new limits, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has until the end of June to present to the president his department's final recommendations on Chinese investment curbs. Mr Trump directed Mr Mnuchin to draw up the restrictions as part of a probe into China's alleged theft of intellectual property that also allows the imposition of tariffs.

Mr Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow attended a meeting on Tuesday between Mr Trump and Republican lawmakers, including Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn and Senator Mike Crapo, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee.

At the gathering, Mr Mnuchin and Mr Kudlow planned to tout legislation drafted by Mr Cornyn as an adequate way to clamp down on Chinese investment, according to the people, who requested anonymity to discuss internal discussions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Mnuchin's support of legislation restricting Chinese investments that imperil the US's national security is among his highest priorities, a Treasury spokesman said Tuesday. The White House press office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Cornyn's bill to overhaul the Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) in the US, which pre-dates Mr Trump's recent trade crackdown, would expand the scope of foreign investments that are reviewed for national-security concerns. The White House backed the bill earlier this year.

Bills to revamp CFIUS are being pushed through both chambers of Congress. The House proposal goes as far as to single out China among a proposed group of hostile nations whose companies could undergo extra scrutiny for national security risks if they seek to buy stakes in US corporations.

But critics of Mr Mnuchin's approach say the new CFIUS legislation would be a weak substitute for the investment curbs the White House is considering in its trade dispute with China. As Treasury chief, Mr Mnuchin is chair of CFIUS.

Mr Mnuchin and Mr Kudlow are often referred to as the "globalists" in the administration and they have clashed with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who are more hawkish on China.

Mr Trump late last month announced that tariffs on US$50 billion worth of Chinese imports will be finalised by June 15 and investment restrictions are due by June 30, and that both measures will be implemented shortly after those deadlines. That announcement came after Mr Mnuchin declared the trade war "on hold" and said tariffs would not be imposed for now.

Three rounds of trade talks between the world's two largest economies to date have not yielded progress and Mr Trump's renewed tariff threat was seen as a non-starter for China.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Trump fires aide who joked about 'dying' war hero John McCain

Harsh Trump trade policies weigh on US CEO sentiment

China offers to buy US$70b in US goods: report

Arizona man kills six people in 96-hour murder spree

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

Trust, ethics crucial to companies in advancing AI

Editor's Choice

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

BT_20180606_JQGRAB6_3462187.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Startups

Grab launches venture arm to 'transform South-east Asia'

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
5 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

BT_20180606_JQGRAB6_3462187.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Startups

Grab launches venture arm to 'transform South-east Asia'

328281175_0-11.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore among 'most resilient' in face of risks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening