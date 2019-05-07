US Treasury will not hand over Trump tax returns to Congress: official

The US Treasury will not hand President Donald Trump's tax returns over to Democratic lawmakers, defying a demand from Congress, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday.

[WASHINGTON] The US Treasury will not hand President Donald Trump's tax returns over to Democratic lawmakers, defying a demand from Congress, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday.

The request by the House Committee on Ways and Means "lacks a legitimate purpose," meaning the US Treasury is not authorised to release tax filings by Mr Trump and his businesses, Mr Mnuchin said in a letter the committee's chairman.

AFP