US Treasury will not hand over Trump tax returns to Congress: official

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 6:36 AM

The US Treasury will not hand President Donald Trump's tax returns over to Democratic lawmakers, defying a demand from Congress, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday.
[WASHINGTON] The US Treasury will not hand President Donald Trump's tax returns over to Democratic lawmakers, defying a demand from Congress, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday.

The request by the House Committee on Ways and Means "lacks a legitimate purpose," meaning the US Treasury is not authorised to release tax filings by Mr Trump and his businesses, Mr Mnuchin said in a letter the committee's chairman.

