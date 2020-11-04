You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US TV networks prepare to deliver results of an unprecedented election

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 8:30 AM

[NEW YORK] US television news networks kicked off coverage of an election night like no other, as a divided nation chooses the next president amid a global pandemic, with more voters casting their ballots early and by mail than ever before.

In this year's contest between Republican US President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden, a Democrat, TV networks are facing heightened pressure to report election results accurately and without unwarranted speculation.

Among the challenges facing the nation - and the networks - are a president stoking fears of ballot fraud, a deeply divided electorate and the specter of a prolonged vote count, which raises the potential for protests, violence and lawsuits.

On Fox Corp's Fox News, correspondents warned viewers that results could look "weird" through the evening reflecting the rise in mail-in votes that may not be counted on Tuesday.

On AT&T Inc-owned CNN, chief national correspondent John King evaluated the first county-by-county results in Indiana on a large interactive digital map and compared the numbers to turnout four years ago. He repeatedly told viewers not to read too much into early tallies.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We have a great team looking at this," he said. "We will explain it transparently as we go through the night."

Comcast Corp's MSNBC, anchor Steve Kornacki reiterated that mail-in votes were likely to lean Democratic, examining early results from some counties in Kentucky as an example, where Biden currently had a lead with the small percentage of votes that had been counted.

This will be the first presidential election in which the major TV networks will get data from different providers, raising the potential for divergent perspectives on election night returns.

Fox News and the Associated Press are no longer using traditional in-person exit polls, instead relying on online and telephone surveys that aim to reach early and Election Day voters. The news organiSations will combine that survey data with real-time results tabulated by the AP to help make projections.

The three broadcast news networks and CNN are part of the National Election Pool consortium, which will rely on the firm Edison Research for exit polls and results as they come in from each precinct. Reuters has a distribution deal with the NEP for 2020 election data.

Networks will be showcasing their investments in more polling, deeper data analysis, and additional reporting on the mechanics of voting, voting integrity and misinformation.

ViacomCBS Inc.-owned CBS News is broadcasting its Election Night coverage from Times Square for the first time.

The network is using four high-resolution LED video walls to display real-time data, maps, results and video feeds from around the country.

NBC News' coverage will last until at least 4am, and as long as the race continues. The network is relying on more than 100 NBC News journalists for its coverage. Its "Decision Desk" will make projections when there is 99.5 per cent statistical confidence in the result.

Walt Disney Co's ABC News began its primetime coverage at 7pm EST, with anchor George Stephanopoulos reporting from New York.

Fox News is airing an eight-hour-long live special Fox News Democracy 2020: Election Coverage; additional coverage will continue until 9am.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US judge orders postal service to check for delayed ballots in battleground states

ECB may cut support for indebted countries in nudge towards EU loans

Fresh recession fears as Europe enters new lockdowns

Social media firms on alert for Election Day misinformation

IS claims Vienna shooting as Austria mourns

Anxious Americans show up for an election like no other

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 08:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Parkway Life Reit raises Q3 DPU by 7.4% to 3.54 S cents

PARKWAY Life Real Estate Investment Trust's (Parkway Life Reit) distribution per unit (DPU) rose 7.4 per cent to 3....

Nov 4, 2020 08:20 AM
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern Q3 earnings rise 40% to S$287.9m on valuation of investments

GREAT Eastern Holdings on Wednesday posted a 40 per cent rise in net profit to S$287.9 million for the third quarter...

Nov 4, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei opens more than 1.5% up as US votes for president

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened more than 1.5 per cent higher on Wednesday, tracking rises on US markets...

Nov 4, 2020 07:53 AM
Companies & Markets

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

UOB posted a 40 per cent drop in net profit for its third quarter due to pre-emptive build-up of credit allowances,...

Nov 4, 2020 07:16 AM
Consumer

Australia's Woolworths posts over 12% rise in Q1 sales as lockdowns boost demand

[BENGALURU] Woolworths Group's first-quarter sales jumped over 12 per cent on Wednesday, as coronavirus-related...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Election Day begins

Broker's take: Biden victory may give boost to Hi-P, Valuetronics, China Aviation Oil, HPHT

China stops Jack Ma’s US$35b Ant IPO from going ahead

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SIAEC records net loss of S$19m in H1, Covid-19 impact cushioned by govt grants

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for