US unveils US$600m aid for DRC transition

[KINSHASA] The United States on Thursday unveiled a US$600 million three-year aid package for the Democratic Republic of Congo to aid political transition in the wake of President Felix Tshisekedi taking office last January, US ambassador Mike Hammer said.

"Through USAID and other development assistance, the US government supports President Tshisekedi's change agenda, including combatting corruption, improving human rights, advancing stability, attracting investment, and delivering results for the Congolese people," a US embassy statement quoted Mr Hammer as saying.

Mr Hammer said the development assistance would underpin investment in "activities related to education, economic growth, health, anti-corruption and good governance, environmental protection, and humanitarian assistance," as Washington lifted assistance to these sectors to US$1.25 billion since 2015.

USAID director Paul Sabatine signed the aid accord with DRC Minister for International Cooperation Pepin-Guillaume Manjolo Buakila.

France meanwhile announced it would boost "joint efforts" to rid the east of the country of an Ebola epidemic via a roadmap prioritising urgent humanitarian aid, scientific partnerships and developing healthcare infrastructure, the French foreign ministry stated.

"France has committed to mobilising 71 million euros (S$109 million) for healthcare in the DRC from 2018 to 2021," a ministry statement read.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Tshisekedi in Paris earlier this month that France was disbursing 65 millions euros to modernise the DRC.

Last May, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had announced on a visit to Kinshasa a "300 million euros programme" in overall assistance for Tshisekedi for a mandate lasting to 2023.

